JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Robert Thomas Dyson, 83, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Born in Chadbourn, North Carolina, Robert was the son of the late James and Pearlie Dyson.
Robert worked in the hospitality industry as a hotel manager. His pastimes were playing golf, playing the guitar, and working on building projects. He was a Baptist by faith.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Holly Ann Dyson.
He is survived by his loving wife of eighteen years, Evelyn Dyson, along with his children Robert Dyson, Kimberly Priest (Pat), Jeff Dyson (LaNeah), Sherry Carver (Terry, deceased), Shannon Dyson; eight grandchildren including Ryan Carver (Ivy), Lindsay Carver, Madison Ellis (Trevor), Skylar Jordan (Hunter), Josh Goodson; five great-grandchildren David, Colton and Holly Ann Dyson, Jessi Jordan, Mason Ellis; step-children Dwight Fair, Jon Fair, Melissa Parrott (Kelly); step-grandchildren Joshua, Bethany and Matthew Fair, Erin and Collin Parrott, Bryce and Harper Fair; step-great-grandson Maxwell Parrott-Martinez.
The family of Robert Dyson will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM with Reverend Ronald Greene of Panther Creek Baptist Church in Clyde, North Carolina officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Dyson Family.