JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Robert “Rob” Derwood Spence Jr. (69) of Johnson City passed away Sunday, February 13th, 2022.
Rob grew up in Norfolk, VA, the son of the late Robert Derwood Spence Sr. and Leona Spence (formerly Harris). He spent most of his adult life in East Tennessee, where he established the family business, Diamond Exchange. His wife Kathy and son Trey continue to run the store in Johnson City, carrying on the legacy.
Rob graduated from Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk in 1970, going on to earn a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1974. While at Virginia Tech, he pledged Phi Delta Theta, bonding with his brothers who dubbed him “The Sunroom Kid.” He held these raucous days dear to his heart.
In 1983 he moved with his wife and two small children to East Tennessee to raise his family and found the Diamond Exchange. He balanced the needs of a new business with those of a burgeoning family, making time every summer to bring his family and parents together in Norfolk. Thanks to his hard work and focus on family, his family cherishes many fond memories of those summers spent together boating in the ocean, picking crab, and enjoying Busch Gardens and nearby beaches.
A lifelong entrepreneur, he never truly retired; with the family business, family and business were intertwined. While off duty, he could often be found with his wife and dogs at the Dog Park or enjoying time playing with his three grandkids. He also found joy exploring the country, touring national parks, amazing everyone with his ridiculous luck at casinos and raffles, and taking his family to the Caribbean. Rob was steadfast in providing his family with the tools needed to navigate whatever they may face in life, and his constant love and support felt during his time on earth are already sorely missed.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn “Kathy” Spence (formerly Roush); son Robert “Trey” Spence III and his wife Candee; daughter Carolyn Tomczyk (formerly Spence) and her husband Keith; grandsons Gabriel Spence and Kael Spence; and granddaughter Reagan Tomczyk.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Friday, February 18, 2022, at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Spence family.