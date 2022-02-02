LIMESTONE - Mr. Robert Rankin, 58, of Limestone, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The son of Robert & Gail Rankin, Robbie was born in Washington County, Tennessee, on September 10, 1963.
Robbie attended Leesburg Presbyterian Church. He had a great love for animals which is why he had 6 dogs and 10 cats.
He is survived by his wife, Diana, parents, Robert & Gail Rankin, two sons John Robert Rankin and Matthew Jacob Rankin, granddaughter, Kayla Richelle Rankin, brother and his wife, Allan & Tina Rankin, several nieces & nephews, one great niece and great nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard & Jane Hall, sister-in-law, Candice Self, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael & Christina Hall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the GoFundMe account by Diana Rankin for funeral expenses.
