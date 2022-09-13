JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Robert Montgomery, age 86, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence celebrating the TN game with family and friends.

Mr. Montgomery was born June 2, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, and the son of the late Irene & Leonard Montgomery. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon, and a grandson Thomas Payton.

