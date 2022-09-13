JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Robert Montgomery, age 86, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence celebrating the TN game with family and friends.
Mr. Montgomery was born June 2, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, and the son of the late Irene & Leonard Montgomery. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon, and a grandson Thomas Payton.
He graduated from St. Edwards High School and the University of Dayton. He was President of Mor-Flo, Tennessee Div, and was over the main plant in Johnson City, Solar Plant, Johnson City, Tennessee Stee Processors, Knoxville, and Mfg. plant in Chattanooga.
Mr. Montgomery coached the Mor-Flo Softball team. They played in state and world tournaments and made many friends along the way. He was a sports enthusiasts and coin collector.
He was owner of BJ’s Best Sports/American Screen Designs He sponsored many LL, Babe Ruth, and adult softball teams.
Survivors include wife, Judith; daughter, Catherine Spencer; sons, Robert (Jeanne) and Thomas (Lisa); grandchildren, erica Magee, Brittany Mitchell, Tyler Spencer, Daniel Spencer, Graham Spencer, Clayton Montgomery, and Bricen Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Tanner & Cali Magee, Anthony Spencer, Emmy & Joey Mitchell.
Mass services will be conducted 12, noon, Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Collins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 Friday, September 16, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.