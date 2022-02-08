JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Robert Marion Garland, age 85, Jonesborough, passed away after a brief illness, Monday, February 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Garland was born October 4, 1936, in Washington County, TN and was the son of the late Walter A. & Nerva Barnett Garland. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Garland, Kenneth Garland and Earnest Garland, and two sisters, Helen Price and Evelyn Stinson.
Robert retired from Johnson City Power Board after 35 years of loyal service. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Robert left behind the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Alice Sifford Garland; one son, Michael E. Garland and wife Lisa; one daughter, Gloria Garland Gouge; three grandchildren, Gwendolyn Garland Cornett, Nathanael Gouge and Jacob Gouge; two great-grandsons, Roman Ragan and Jensen Cornett; three brothers, Stanley Garland, James Garland and Earl Garland; sister, Sandra Higgins.
Robert loved spending time with his family and working in his yard and garden. He will be greatly missed by many.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Highland Cemetery with Minister Byron Paddock officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Garland family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821