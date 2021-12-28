JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Robert M. Clarke, age 76, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his residence after a long illness. He was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Mr. Clarke was born March 11, 1945, in Washington County, TN, and was the son of the late Judge Will H. and Eva Branham Clarke. He was predeceased by five brothers, Will H. Clarke II, John R. Clarke, Thomas R. Clarke, Howard D. Clarke, James D. Clarke, and one sister, Louise Clarke Dibble.
He was a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, where he served as Elder for nine years, and he served as Jonesborough Town Alderman for over 16 years.
Mr. Clarke was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Monacan Indian Nation.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Craig Clarke and Mikaila Turner-Clarke, Princeton, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Nathan and Amaya Turner-Clarke.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ronnie Fine and Steve Troutman for their kind attention.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Craig Ford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be sent to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org/donate/.
