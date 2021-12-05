JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Robert L. King, 90, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, in the NHC Healthcare following a lengthy illness.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Herbert E King and Ora Estella Pickering King.
Bob graduated from Science Hill High School. He graduated from Steed College in 1976, with an Associate in Science in Management degree. Following a 20 year US Air Force career Bob was employed by the US Postal Service as Bulk Mail Clerk until retirement. In 1981 Bob and Muriel opened The Main Point Stained Glass and traveled the southeast along with son in law, Al Bevins participating in Craft shows and fairs for many years.
Bob was a member of the former Snow Memorial Baptist Church and was always an active member in various roles. He enjoyed singing and was a Worship leader.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Muriel D Comer King; one sister, Margaret Laughrun; one brother, James C King; one son-in-law, C Edward Napier, and one grandchild, Aaron D Bryant.
Survivors include his two daughters, Pamela Napier and Janet Bevins (Al); two sons, G Dale King (Kathleen) and R Paul King (Linda); grandchildren, Jeff McCorkle (Stephanie), Erica Stacy (Bobby), Chaz King (Devin), Bryce King (Anika), Boston King (Sarah), Rylee King (Nathan), Otha King (Morgan), Rob King (Maggie); great grandchildren, Kaleb Stacy, Emma Stacy, Sylas King, Sophia McCorkle, Bennett King, Miles King; step great grandsons, Isaac Osborne and Ryan Osborne.
The family of Mr. Robert L. King will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Monday, December 6, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Robert English officiating. Special music provided by Michael D. Bates. The graveside committal service will follow in the East Tennessee Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jeff McCorkle, Otha King, Chaz King, Rob King, Bobby Stacy and Steven Janulis. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors.
Special thanks to the management and nursing staff at NHC Healthcare for their excellent treatment and consideration of Bob in his final months of illness and Amedisys Hospice Care.
Memories and condolences to the King family may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the King Family.