JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Robert “Bob” Bencene, 87, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Bob grew up in Barker, New York and moved to Johnson City, TN in 1966. He was the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Bencene.
After serving two years in the Army, he graduated from Tri-State College, in Angola, Indiana where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was awarded 7 US patents and remains a top ten inventor for Weber Knapp Company. He retired from Aerojet Rocketdyne in 1999 as the Director of Manufacturing and continued to work with his wife Joan at their H&R Block franchise in Greeneville for several years.
After he retired his favorite past times were woodworking, fishing, competitive skeet shooting, scuba diving and flying.
Survivors include the love of his life, Joan Bernard Bencene to whom he was married for over 60 years; two children, Scott Bencene and his wife Angela and Julie Bencene-Dyer and her husband Danny; five grandchildren, Ashley Bencene, Jessica Bencene, Kirsten Bencene, Garrett Dyer, and Morgan Dyer and several nieces and nephews.
A grave side service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Thursday, January 12 at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI Johnson City). Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City is honored to serve the Bencene family.
