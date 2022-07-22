Mr. Rick Shelton Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Rick Shelton, age 66, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence.Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery.Full obituary will run in the Sunday edition of the Johnson City Press.Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rick Shelton Graveside Worship Condolence Cemetery Zion Johnson City Service Recommended for you ON AIR