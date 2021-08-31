JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Richard Wayne “Pete” Crawford, age 61, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Mr. Crawford was born in Washington County to the late Ralph “Zeke” and Mildred Louise Lilly Crawford. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Randy Crawford and sisters, Jean Johnson and Martha Nell Yates.
Mr. Crawford loved cooking and being a chef. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family and playing his guitar.
Survivors include the love of his life, Becki Sue Griffith Crawford; son, Richard “Gator” Crawford (Mary Jo); step-son, Jeremy Rutledge; grandchildren, Brett Crawford (Camille), Ethan Crawford and Toby Heaton; great-grandchildren, Khloe and Taysom; brothers and sisters, Tom Crawford (Ernestine), Irene Foulks (James), Billie “Mag” Baines (Gary) and Kathy “Duke” Horton; sister-in-law, Janice Crawford; childhood friend, Chet Laws; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jodi Oliver and Robin Lilly for their help during the last few weeks of his life.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Highway Men Softball Team.
Condolences may be sent to the Crawford family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821