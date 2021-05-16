LIMESTONE - Mr. Richard Lee Briggs, age 54, Limestone, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol.
Mr. Briggs was born in Miami, Florida and the son of Birdie Briggs, Limestone and the late Elton Briggs. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dora Mae Briggs, maternal grandparents, Richard & Creasie Lewis and paternal grandparents, Tom & Dora Briggs.
He was a member of New Victory Church
Survivors include his wife, Julie Briggs, Tampa, FL; two sons, Billy Lee Richard Briggs, Medford, Oregon and Preston Nash Briggs, Tampa, FL; one brother, Stanley Briggs, Morristown, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Lewis Cemetery in Unicoi with Pastor Tyler Dalton officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Briggs family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821