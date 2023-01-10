Mr. Richard Henley, age 75, passed away on January 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born on May 3, 1947, to the late Shelby & Dorothy Privette Henley.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by brother, Raymond Henley; sisters, Viola McKinney; Loretta “Penny” Garst, Nancy Powell & sister-in-law, Linda Wexler Privette.
Richard was the Co-Owner & Operator of G&H Contractors, where he built houses for 20 years. He was also the owner & operator of Henley’s Auto Sales for over 20 years. His favorite pastime was working on & showing antique cars. One of his special favorites was Friday nights with all of his friends at Hardee’s with Jonesborough Cruisers. His best friends for life were Bill Harvey, Dennis Garst & Kenneth Privette.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Mable Wexler Henley; sons & wives, Richard Eugene “Ricky” Henley & Teresa, Randal Scot “Randy” Henley & Loretta, Rex Allen Henley & Mona Lisa; grand-daughter, Haven Noel Henley; sisters, Lois Garst & Rita Smith.
Funeral Services will be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, prior to the service & other times at the home. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Toby Byrd, Mark Ferguson, Randal Wines, Ken Francis, Ralph Slagle, & Don Casterline. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Bill Rider, Roy Francis, Bill Harvey, Dennis Garst, Faye Mitchell & Don White.
Condolences may be sent to the Henley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
