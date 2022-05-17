JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Richard H. Trent, 88, Johnson City, entered into rest, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was a native of Scott County, VA a resident of Kingsport for over forty years, and had lived in Johnson City later for many years.
He was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Johnson City TN.
Mr. Trent was an avid reader, enjoyed telling stories, and was an author and master sword maker for the imagination of children.
He was married 50 years to Shirley Ann Cassell Trent who passed in 2013, he had one son David and Malissa Trent, and their two boys, Preston and Braden; one daughter, Angelia and Greg Rines with their three boys, Ian, Aaron, and Owen. He had three brothers James, and Paul who have passed, and Charles Trent who lives in Virginia. Kasey Wilson Duncan daughter and family friend.
The family will greet guests at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Marvin’s Chapel Methodist Church. Reverend Joel Cook will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
