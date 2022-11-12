JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Richard Glenn “Dick” Slater, age 91, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Johnson City, departed his earthly home to enter his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Preston Place in Kingsport.

Richard was a Sniper in the U. S. Marines Corps during the Korean War. He was hit by two hand grenades and spent thirteen months in seven different hospitals. He received a Purple Heart. When he healed, he returned to his home state of Kentucky and graduated from Morehead University.

