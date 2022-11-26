Mr. Reynolds Keith “Speedy” Adams, age 88, passed away on, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Keith was born September 24, 1934, to the late Burl and Alma Adams.
He attended Boones Creek Baptist Church and served his country in the US Army. He was a member of the Johnson City Masonic Lodge. Speedy was an avid deer hunter, loved being outdoors and enjoyed trips to Florida.
Speedy worked as an electrician in his early years as a side job to his regular employment with Pinemont Farms as a route supervisor delivering milk door to door in the Tri-Cities area, often starting work at 4am and working 10-hour days on his regular job and then doing electrical work after hours and weekends. His love and passion for Electrical work was always his priority as he dreamed of one day starting his own business. Charlie Edwards and Curt McGee formed a successful company in the early 1970s known as A&E Electric Lighting and Appliance Center providing jobs for many friends and family members and young men learning the trade. During the economic crisis in the early 80s there was very little work in the area, so he partnered with former employees and friend Stan Gross and his nephew Dennis and began working on, out of town projects in New York, North Carolina, and Virginia, doing industrial work for several large companies. He gained valuable experience and returned and started a very successful family business with his brother Jackie Adams known as AA Electric Co. eventually growing into one of the most successful and well known small electrical contractors in the area employing over 20 employees at one time. Speedy was well known by all area contractors and Power Board companies in the area, even up to his retirement in 2016. His company is still operating today as a result of his hard work and business relationships spanning well over 50 years by his nephew and friends.
In addition to his parents, Speedy was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Virginia Frances Adams; sister, Shirley Adams Cox; grandchildren, Carl Ed and Aubrey.
Survivors include, wife, Naomi Dulaney Adams; daughters; Karen Durham (Gary), Kim Arnold (Denny) and Kristi Harris; step-children, Cindy Brinkley (John), Jeff Dulaney (Patty); 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Roxie.
Funeral Services will be at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Jason Royston and Rev. Michael Lusk officiating, military honors will be provided. Friends may come by the funeral home to view and sign the register from 8 AM to 5 PM, on Monday, November 28, 2022.
