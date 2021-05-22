JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Raymond Smith, age 77, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born in Lewis County, Kentucky, son of the late Henry and Dorothy Butler Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Roxie Lawson, Nellie Bradford, Mary Bloomfield, Judy K. Smith, Alvia Hartley, and an infant sister; brothers, Henry Smith, Jr. and Lovell Smith.
Mr. Smith was a great husband and wonderful father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Judy Ann Smith; son Shane Smith (Sharon); daughters, April Smith and Tonya Lintner (Bryon); grandchildren, Josh Smith, Amber Kearney (Nick), Noah Smith, Jennifer Chapell, and Leah Lintner; brother, Vernon Smith; sisters, Margie Reed, Ann Lewis, Nova Bannister, Tena Jarrells, and Kathy Mefford, and four great grandchildren.
