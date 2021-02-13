JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Raymond Collins, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Friday February 5, 2021, in his home. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Uncle, loyal friend, and mentor.
Son of Lillie Belle and Cornelius Collins, he was raised in Henderson, North Carolina, with his 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
He was proud to have served his country in the US Naval Air Force as a taxi pilot during WWII. Serving his country brought him to Illinois, where he met the love of his life, his wife, Leona.
Raymond was a successful barber, owning his own barber shop in Arlington Heights, IL. He went on to be a professional photographer and maintenance administrator.
After retirement, he moved to Johnson City, where he helped in the construction of the Johnson City Church of God where his brother Rev. W. Bryant Collins was the district pastor.
He also dedicated his time to woodworking, where he was constantly refining his skills creating furniture, toys, and musical instruments including harps. Using those skills, he helped the Heritage Alliance restore the historic Oak Hill School currently located in Jonesborough.
He is survived by his son, Richard; daughter, Patricia, and her husband Alfred. He was proud to have two grandchildren, Angeleah and Dominick. They all feel so fortunate to have had him in their lives.
A graveside committal service for Raymond Collins will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday February 17, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Rev. C. Bryant Collins of the Johnson City Church of God will officiate the service. The Boone Dam Post #4933 will accord military honors. Family and friends are requested to be at the cemetery by 10:50 am Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Collins family.