JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Paul E. Casey, age 70, of Jonesborough, passed away on December 27, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.Paul was the son of the late Howard and Barbara Ann Nelson Casey. He was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Purcott and an infant brother.He was a veteran of the US Army and an avid Coon hunter.Survivors include, daughter, Bobbie Jean Hilton; brothers, Ronnie Casey, and Lynn Casey (Kara); brother-in-law, Bob Purcott; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Graveside services will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.Condolences for the Casey family may be sent online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821