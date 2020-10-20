JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Paul Archer, age 90, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Full obituary can be read on our web page, www.dillow-taylor.com.
The family will receive friends and family at the home of daughter, Robin (345 Stockyard Rd. Telford) Wednesday, October 21st between the hours of 2:00-7:00 pm.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Nick Colbaugh officiating.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821