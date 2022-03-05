JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Patrick Allyn Arwood, age 41, Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly Thursday March 3, 2022 at his residence.
Patrick was a native of Ft. Belvoir VA, and the son of Anna Richardson Arwood and the late Thomas L. Arwood.
Patrick graduated from Hazel Green Highschool in Alabama where he made lifelong friends that he continued to stay in touch with over the years. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English and was currently employed by Target. He enjoyed working on computers and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Thomas Arwood, many cousins, and aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held Sunday March 13, 2022 2:00PM at New Hope Brethren Church, 352 New Hope Road Jonesborough.
