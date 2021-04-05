JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Norman Francis (Poppy), age 96, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence.Mr. Francis was born in Washington County and the son of the late Charles Elden & Louise Oliver Francis. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, of 53 years, Lois Larson Francis and second wife, Virginia Smith Francis, son, Michael Francis, one brother, one sister, and a son-in-law, Keith Spiker. He was a Christian.Mr. Francis was a United States Army Air Corp WWII Veteran. He was the Town Recorder for Jonesborough. He was a former Alderman for the Town of Jonesborough. He volunteered for the fire department for 36 years and retired as chief in 1989. He was a member of Jonesborough Civitan Club. He was an avid bowler that participated in the Senior Olympics in bowling, billiards, and horseshoes. He also enjoyed woodworking and mowing.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia “Pat” Ball, Teresa “Terrie’ Spiker, and Laura Hamilton (Mike); grandchildren, Mikki Henley (Earl), Nikki Krueger (Todd), Ed Ball (Amber), Christie Bass (Jon), Cindy Fowler (Nathan), Joe Spiker (Lindsay Barnett), Aimee Gillespie (Justin), Amanda Barlow (J.W.), and Rebecca Hilton (Jason); and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Ben Cole officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the Francis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821