JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Norman David Duncan, age 91, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Duncan was born January 8, 1931, in Washington County and the son of the late Mack & Neva Broyles Duncan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Duncan, sister, Louise Hayes, brother, Charlie Duncan, and a brother-in-law, J.R. Burgner.
He was of the Free Will Baptist faith.
Mr. Duncan retired from Raytheon after 35 years of service.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, enjoyed feeding his squirrels and a NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his children, Kathy Ellingburg, Erwin, Karen Duncan, Chattanooga, and Michael Duncan (Donna), Jonesborough; grandchildren, Morgan Ford, Melissa Hoilman (William), Matthew Duncan, Jennine Detiveaux (Andy), Trevor Duncan and Michael Ellingburg; great-grandchildren, Makenzi Honeycutt and Paisley Ford; two brothers, Carl Duncan (Gaye) Afton and Gene Duncan (Dawn) Clayton, GA; sister, Juanita Burgner, Chuckey; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 pm at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Buchcanan officiating.
Pallbearers will be William Hoilman, Doug Duncan, Michael Ellingburg, Trevor Duncan, Matthew Duncan and David Conkin.
Condolences may be sent to the Duncan family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821