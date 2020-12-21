JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Milton D. Hensley, Sr., age 89, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Hensley was born in Madison County, NC and the son of the late Coleman & Zoa Chandley Hensley. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, Tom, Russell, Frank, Weaver, Margaret, FloElla, Odie and Ruth, and two great-grandchildren, Kathryn Edwards and Avery Harrison.
He was a member of Central Church of Christ.
Mr. Hensley was a Master Barber in Limestone and Jonesborough, a Charter Member of Limestone Fire Department, 60-year Mason, a member of Jericho Shriners, and former President of Limestone Ruritan.
Survivors include his children, Linda Estes (David), Susan Malone (Tim), Diane Silvers (Ted), Mickey Hensley (Jackie) and Karen Nunley (Clarence); brother, David Hensley (Jean); nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday prior to the services. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Saturday morning after 8:00 am to avoid the crowds.
Condolences may be sent to the Hensley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821