Mr. Michael Stephen “Gunny” Silvestro, age 66, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Mr. Silvestro was a native of Washington D.C. and the son of the late Stephen L. and Deloris Bellafiore Silvestro. He was also preceded in death by his brother Anthony Silvestro.
Mr. Silvestro was proud to serve his country for 21 years in the USMC and was PROUD to be a Marine. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 25 years.
Gunny was a member of Knob Creek Church of The Brethren, Moose Lodge and the Johnson City VFW.
Gunny was survived by his wife Catherine Denise Silvestro, son Mike Silvestro, daughter Krista Silvestro and granddaughter Riley Grace Silvestro; brothers Vincent Silvestro, Ray Silvestro and wife Bethany, Joey Silvestro and wife Patty, Stephen Silvestro and wife Julie; and his very special dog Simm.
Graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2:00PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone wishing to go in procession please meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Dog Tag Brigade Veterans MC, c/o Robert Mikulski, 185 Creasey Creek RD, Jonesborough, TN 37659
