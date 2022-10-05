Mr. Michael McAllister Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Michael McAllister, age 38, Jonesborough, passed away September 30, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.You may leave a condolence and read the full obituary on our website www.dillow-taylor.com Thursday October 6, 2022.Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Condolence Michael Mcallister Funeral Home Dillow-taylor Obituary Arrangement Recommended for you ON AIR