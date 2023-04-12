JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Michael David Kellum, 66, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Cherokee, North Carolina.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Dr. Dennis and Marie Kellum.
Michael graduated from Science Hill High School. After graduation at East Tennessee State University, he served as a police officer with the Kingsport Police Department. He then attended Cumberland School of Law, graduating third in his class, and went on to begin his thirty-two-year lengthy career practicing law.
Michael was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church on Spring Street. He attended Open Doors Sunday School, and he often led the class. He was very much admired as a brother in Christ and leader who was extremely knowledgeable of scripture.
In addition to practicing Law, his passion was riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle any and every opportunity he had he would ride. He did not like snow because he could not ride.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Kellum.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-seven years; Kathleen Turner Kellum; two daughters, Taylar Hayes, and Brianna Kellum; two sons, Anthony Kellum and Kai Hayes; aunt, Ruth Sluder; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shawn, and Phillip Hill; as well as his riding friend Tom.
The family of Mr. Michael David Kellum will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Gary Ihfe officiating. An inurnment service will follow at 2 pm in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Kellum family. (423) 610-7171.
