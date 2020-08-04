Acts 20:35 I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the LORD Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.
GRAY - Mr. Michael A. Wilson, age 72, Gray, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at The Waters of Johnson City after a brief illness.
Mr. Wilson was born July 3, 1948 in Unicoi County. He was the son of the late Alvin W. & Clara Hensley Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, D.W. & Venetia Bryant Wilson and Joseph & Lilly Ramsey Hensley.
He was a member of Boones Creek Baptist Church.
Mike graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1967. He was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran having served on the John F. Kennedy. After serving in the military, he worked in the family water well drilling business until his retirement due to health issues. He loved to laugh!!! He was a fun-loving character with a wonderful personality. He enjoyed long conversations particularly about old times and old cars. Mike was a very selfless person, always willing to help anyone in need. It was often said of Mike: “He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”
Survivors include his siblings, Judy Ann Wilson-Boyer, Chris Wilson (Connie) and Allyson Wilson-Raines (Chris)
Niece, Stephanie Boyer-Heaton (Chris)
Nephews, Maurice L Boyer, Warner L. Boyer (Ashley), Christopher Raines (Julie), Wilson Raines (Avery), Jeremy Pearson (Karen), Dustin Pearson, (Chrissa) and Bryan Pearson (Brittney)
Great-nieces, Taylor Boyer, Kinsley Boyer, Claire Boyer, Rachel Pearson, Rebecca Pearson, Kelsey Pearson and Quinn Raines;
Great-nephews, Jackson Boyer, Judd Pearson, Gage Pearson, Jack Pearson, and Oliver Raines;
Cousins, Pete Buchanan (Shirley), Phyllis Eorgan (Tom), David Hensley (Carol), Rebecca Pegg (Steve), Betty Lamb, Earl Keith (Lillian) and Norma Smith
Special friends, Dennis Hicks, Jerry Fleenor, Don Archer, Steve King, Charlie Ervin, Mark Hammond, Mary Alice Ervin-Hasty
A private graveside family committal will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
