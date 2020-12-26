JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Michael A. “Tony” Clark, age 41, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mr. Clark was born in Washington County and the son of Michael G. Clark and Sharon Honeycutt King.
Tony enjoyed children and was a kid himself that enjoyed life.
He was preceded in death by a step-sister, Gigi Kropla.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his sister Amanda Jones, step-mother, Cheryl Clark; step-father, Ricky King; half-sister, Jessica Jackson; half-brother, Jimmy Jackson; step-sister, Amanda Combs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Clark family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821