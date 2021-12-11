JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Mark James Tester, age 50, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Johnson City.
Mr. Tester was born July 10, 1971, in Washington County, TN and was the son of Wanda Sue Privette Tester, Johnson City and the late James William Tester, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruby Tester.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Tester developed a Facebook Group called Fair Rate Movers. He loved football and was a firearm collector.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Marie Tester, Johnson City; three stepchildren, Tina Salters, Bridgett Morefield and Wayne Morris, Jr.; special nephew, Matthew Tester; brother, James William Tester; and five step grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the Tester family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821