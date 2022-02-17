On Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022, at the age of 74, our beloved Mark passed into the arms of Jesus after winning the battle over cancer.
Mr. Mark Bradley Stoddard was born on February 17, 1947, in Portland, Maine to the late Carl Truman Stoddard and Irene Barbara (Joyce) Stoddard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Stoddard, and brother-in-law Jon Kranzler.
Mark loved his Lord, his family and friends so dearly. It was evident in the way he loved. His smile, big hugs, encouragement and jokes always made those in his presence feel like they were the most important person in the room. Now that he is with his Heavenly Father, Mark is experiencing the fullness of God and all that the Lord has prepared for him.
Mark moved to California at the age of fifteen, graduated from high school and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from California State University. After serving two years in the Army, Mark and his family moved to Oklahoma where he received his MBA in Management and Marketing with a second Master's degree in Finance. He worked as an Accountant for 10 years. After moving to Tennessee in 1993, Mark worked as a CNC Machine Operator and retired from Kennametal after 16 years of loyal service. Mark had a passion for woodworking and reviving antique furniture and passing those items on to others who would appreciate and admire those pieces for years to come. He and his wife spent 39 years in the antique business. They spent a multitude of weekends doing antique shows from Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and many other states and built relationships with other vendors of whom became dear and close friends. Mark also spent weekends watching football with his sons and old westerns, especially those that included John Wayne.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy (Kranzler) Stoddard, of the home; two sons, Daniel Mark Stoddard (Kris) of Greenville SC, and Matthew David Stoddard, of the home; Brother, Ron Stoddard (Cheri) of Idaho; six grandchildren, Jessica Clifton (Trent), Tyler Alexander Stoddard, Alyssa Nielsen, Michael Truman Stoddard, Erik Nielsen, Mattilyn Michelle Stoddard; precious great granddaughter, Reagan Ann Clifton; Two Sister-in-laws, Kay Anne
(Kranzler) Bautista (Felix) and Christina Kranzler; Brother-in law, Richard Kranzler (Terri); many very much loved and cherished nieces and nephews; in addition, dear and special friends, Sid and Jacquie Bohannan, Bob and Peggy Mowrey; God-daughters, Jillian Chambers and Melissa Lockett (Ken) and many others who Mark and Nancy endeared over the years in the antique world.
In keeping with Mark's wishes, a Celebration of Life service will be held in June 2022. The family will receive family and friends to celebrate Mark's earthly life journey. Details for his Celebration of Life service will be communicated at a later date.
Special and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Luther Ward and Kim Arrowood, NP with Mountain Home Veterans Hospital and Keith Greene, RN with Amedisys Hospice in Elizabethton for their love, care, and ministry to Mark during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Recovery Soldiers Ministry, P.O. Box 603, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37644.