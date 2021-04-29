JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Mack Pickering, age 79, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Pickering was born in Washington County and the son of the late Haywood & Fern Pickering. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Pickering.
He was a member of Central Christian Church of Jonesborough.
Mr. Pickering graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. He was well-known for his ability to produce an outstanding garden, especially tomatoes. He was an avid follower of UT Football and David Crockett Athletics.
He served in the Army National Guard and retired from East Chemical Company after 33 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Becky Pickering, Jonesborough; son, Jason Pickering (Melissa), Jonesborough; daughter, Ashley Sexton (Keith), Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Susan Pickering, Knoxville; four grandchildren, Meredith Hughes (Spencer), Greeneville, Jacob Good, Joseph Silvers and Emma Hummer, all of Jonesborough; special nieces, Sandy Edwards, Cathy Ferguson and Sherrie Baskette; and best friend, “Butch” the cat.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Bob Roberson officiating. Music will be provided by Kevin Weems. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, May 3, 2021 at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Good, Keith Sexton, Spencer Hughes, Tod Parker, Brandon White, and Mike Saylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Orlis Francis, Sam Monk, Kenny Curtis, Kyle Shell, Mike Ferguson, Ken Ferguson and Thomas Baskette.
Condolences may be sent to the Pickering family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821