JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lyle Hopland, 74, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Born in Superior, Wisconsin, on August 5, 1946, Lyle was the son of Orvin Hopland and June Liljigren Roush.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, loved his cats, and proudly served his country in the United States Army for 4 years.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Hopland, brothers, Marvin (Nancy) Hopland and Dr. Arnold (Regina) Hopland, step-daughter, Aubrey Smith, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Orvin Hopland and June Liljigren Roush, children, Michael Hopland and Shawn Hopland, and grandson, Matthew Hopland.
Condolences may be sent to the Hopland family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
