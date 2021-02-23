JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Lowell H. Stout, age 85, Jonesborough, completed his life Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Because of his belief in God and Jesus, we believe he will dwell in the Kingdom of God forever and ever.
He was born June 5, 1935 to the late Clyde and Mae Fritts Stout in Doeville, TN. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nadia Stout, and brother, Dr. Bill Stout.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Stavanger, Norway, a county he dearly loved. After serving his county, he was employed by Air Products in Bari, Italy. He returned to the United States and retired from the Bailey Co. in Piney Flats. He was a hardworking, dependable employee. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include a brother, Bobby Stout, Elizabethton; nephews, Bryon Stout, Elizabethton, Mike Stout, Charlotte, NC and Roger Stout, Athens, Alabama; and a niece, Cathy Stout, Denver, Colorado.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Noel, for the great home care and his long-time friends, Ben Clark, Ray Barcel, James Storey and Brandon Tittle.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Friday, February 26, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Stout family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821