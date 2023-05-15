JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lewis Garry Holland, 80, of Johnson City, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Center on Aging and Health, Erwin TN.
Garry was a previous resident of Hephzibah, GA and lived the last 13 years in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of the late Lewis Bartow Holland and Margaret Louise Herrington (Dudley).
Garry graduated from North Augusta High School, SC, Class of 1962. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force as a Medical Service Specialist ’70 and retired from Ramada Augusta Downtown as a night auditor.
He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Open Door Sunday School class, and previous member of Liberty United Methodist Church (Hephzibah GA).
Survivors include his daughter, Shauna Crowe (Randy); grandson, Daniel Crowe (Kendra), and great grandson, Asher; several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Rd., Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Ginger Isom officiating.
Special thank you to the staff of Center on Aging and Health and Amedisys Hospice Care.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Holland family. (423) 610-7171.