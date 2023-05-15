JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lewis Garry Holland, 80, of Johnson City, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Center on Aging and Health, Erwin TN.

Garry was a previous resident of Hephzibah, GA and lived the last 13 years in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of the late Lewis Bartow Holland and Margaret Louise Herrington (Dudley).

