JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Leslie “Les” Fredericks, age 64, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 20, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Fredericks was born in California and the son of the late Raymond & Margaret Fredericks. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Gavin.
He was a very active member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, where he served as Trustee and on the Building and Grounds Committee. He gave God the glory when helping others.
Mr. Fredericks was a Machinist for the Budd Company.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Fredericks; daughter, Jessica Fredericks Jenkins, Greeneville; sons, Billy Joe Alkire and Andrew Ricer, both of Jonesborough; five grandchildren; two sisters, Joy Swineford and Cynthia Devenney, both of Ashland, Ohio; and several nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday September 25, 2021 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Hayes officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Fredericks family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821