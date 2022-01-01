JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Leonard Shelton, age 93, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Shelton was born June 25, 1928, to Oscar & Violet Chapman Shelton in Marshall, NC and lived on Shelton Laurel, NC until the age of fifteen when his parents moved to the Jonesborough area.
Leonard retired from the Glass Plant in Kingsport, TN.
He enjoyed NASCAR racing, flying small aircraft, visiting with friends at Whites Auto Parts and Crockett Corner.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie C. Shelton on December 31, 1965, and his second wife, Agnes Collins Shelton, niece, Alice Shelton and special friend, John Crawford.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Linda & Jerry Loyd; two grandchildren, Carrie Loyd Hardin and Richard D. Loyd (Charlene); four great-grandchildren, Andrew Loyd (Alicen), Lucy Loyd, and Noah Loyd; two brothers, Harry Shelton (Bobbie) and Alan Shelton (Judy); nephew, Dean Shelton (Rebecca); and two nieces, Beth Sedam (Charlie) and Sally Johnson (Tom).
Graveside services will be conducted 12, Noon, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Please observe all CDC Guidelines due to Covid.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.