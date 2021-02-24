II TIMOTHY 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Lawrence Paul Smith, age 80, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Smith was born in Washington County and the son of the late Roy & Elizabeth Tucker Smith. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leon, Archie and Ogleva and two sisters, Linda and Naomi.
He was a member of Embreeville United Methodist Church.
Mr. Smith was a United States Army Veteran.
He worked for Formex/Weavexx of Greeneville. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved Southern Gospel Music and enjoyed trips to the beach riding a golf cart with Amber.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Nelson Smith, Jonesborough; Amber Nelson (she called him Paw) and Tracy Nelson, of the home; brother, Gary Smith; sister, Sandra Edwards; brothers-in-law, Norman Painter and Freddie Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his wife, Nancy Smith, 157 A.J. Willis Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
