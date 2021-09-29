JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Larry Story, age 73, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Story was born in Washington County and the son of the late Clarence & Rovena Wagner Story. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Garst.
Survivors include his wife, Jane McInturff Story; son, Jason Story; Brooke Story; grandsons, Wyatt Story and Matthew Garst; two brothers, Jerry Story (Nancy) and Lynn Story (Betty); and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Robert Pruitt¬¬¬ officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jason Story, Jerry Story, Lynn Story, Brett Story, Ralph Cooper and Matt Mazzei.
Condolences may be sent to the Story family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821