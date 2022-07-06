JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Larry R. Simerly, age 74, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Simerly was born in Johnson City and was the son of the late Roy Gordon & Nina Ruth Broyles Simerly Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Ethel Simerly and Loda & Bessie Broyles.
He was a member of Harvest Time Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He was associated with several Gospel Quartets including the Gloryway Singers, whom he started with, and sung with them for 27 years. He liked to fish and hunt.
Mr. Simerly was a retired Bail Bondsman Agent.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Simerly, Johnson City; two sons, Brian Simerly (Kathy) Jonesborough and Christopher Simerly (Maureen), Kansas City, MO; daughter, Stacy Banner (John) Erwin; grandchildren, Marissa Payne, Mason Payne, Landon Banner, Riley Banner and Sarah Craddock; and great grandson, Adrik Heried; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm, Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Hurd and Bro. Terry Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 12, noon, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be John Banner, Mike Broyles, David Broyles Jr., Kenneth Broyles, Isaac Austin and William Joiner. Honorary pallbearers will be Monty Brown, Rowland Barker, Steve Carr, Austin Inancsi, Hunter Inancsi, Ricky Alexander, and David Inancsi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harvest Time Baptist Church Building Fund, 2401 Roseberry Lane, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Simerly family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821