A Bardstown businessman, Mr. Lanny Allan Baker, age 71 passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 12, 1949 in Shelbyville to the late Charles and Margaret Walls Baker. Lanny was the owner of Lanny Baker Realty ,LLC, member of the KY Association of Realtors, member of Duvall Masonic Lodge #6, a KY Colonel, on the advisory board of Milligan University, he was also a member of the Bardstown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he served as an elder.
He is survived by his wife, Ceceilia McAdams Baker, 2 sons, Charles (Abby) Baker of Elizabethton, TN., Mark Allan (Annie) Baker of Louisville, a step-daughter, Melissa (Brian) Austin of Madison, WI., a step-son, Joseph H. “Jay” (Beth) Kraus of Louisville along with 12 grandchildren.
In honoring Lanny’s wishes cremation was chosen a memorial service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie and Jim Summers officiating. An inurnment will follow in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be at the time of the services. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Flaget Cancer Center or Milligan University, in care of, Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, Tenn., 37682.The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.