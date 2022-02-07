JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kenneth Wayne Laws, Jr., 53 of Johnson City passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center ICU.
Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of Kenneth Wayne Laws Sr. and Louise Ramsey Laws.
Kenneth graduated from Science Hill High School and also attended some college. He was a United States Air Force veteran and had served in Desert Storm.
Kenneth worked for Food Lion, Kroger, Ingles and Food City. In 2018 he joined Hamilton Meats, which became one of the biggest blessings in his work career. As a valued member of Hamilton Meats work family, Brian Hamilton became one of his greatest mentors. Kenneth loved his job and loved to see the smiling faces of all the customers.
He attended Grace Free Will Baptist Church. Kenneth’s hobbies included, antiquing, spending time with his wife, and traveling.
Left to cherish his memory his loving wife, Kimberly Hambric Laws who he adored; father and mother, Kenneth and Louise Ramsey Laws; step daughter, Allison Hoefling; sister, Trish Laws Wilson and her husband Marvin; two nephews, Mavin Wilson, Jr. (Lindsey Farmer) and Austin Wilson; two sons, Cody Laws and Kenneth Laws; two fur babies, Jasmine and Nikki; special friends, Earl T. Stone, Charlie Walden, Josh Walden, Brian Hamilton, Brandon Harman, and Meghan Friday.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center ICU. A special Thank You to all our social media friends and family for their prayers, comments and support. Special Thank You to officer Harless of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
The family of Kenneth Wayne Laws, Jr. will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Curtis Hurt and Rev. Dan Foster officiating. Brandon Harman will provide the eulogy. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brian Hamilton, Brandon Harmon, Shane Ladd, Mark Yontz, Josh Walden and Rocky Hendrix. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Stone and Charlie Walden. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in honor of Kenneth Wayne Laws, Jr.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Laws Family.