JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kenneth Edward Webb, 63, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Kenneth was a native of Elizabethton, but had lived most of his adult life in Johnson City.
He was the son of Jeanetta Branch Webb and the late Willie Webb.
Kenny was an outstanding student and he graduated early from Elizabethton High School in 1975. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1978, earning a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Kenny was a successful Pharmaceutical Sales representative who worked for several companies, retiring from Roche.
Throughout his thirty year career, he was awarded many awards for his dedicated service. He was a very well respected member of the medical community.
Kenny loved Watauga Lake, NASCAR racing, and UT football.
Kenny was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Elizabethton, where he taught Sunday school, most recently Kenny supported East Unaka Christian Church.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Willie Webb, and his beloved sister, Kathy Webb.
Survivors include his loving wife, Leslie Nave Webb; mother, Jeanetta Webb; son, Travis Webb; one sister, Kaye Garland and her husband Chris; one nephew, Sumner Garland; special uncle and aunt, Dr. Steve and Donna Webb. Also, left to cherish Kenny's memory are his many friends from his childhood to adulthood.
The family would like to express a special thank you to those that have rallied around Kenneth throughout his illness.
The family of Mr. Kenneth Edward Webb will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, May 7, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Mr. Richard Nave officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Carter County Animal Shelter.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Webb family during this difficult time.