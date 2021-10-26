TELFORD - Mr. Keith A. Morin, 88, Telford, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his residence.
He was born March 9, 1933 in Munising, Michigan, son of the late Hector and Ellen Lempinen Morin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Morin.
Keith served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Cambria.
Keith enjoyed bowling, camping, and attending David Crockett games for all sports.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Morin; son, Chris Morin; daughter, Gwen Hodapp; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Gary Gross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM with Pastors Michael Vaughn and Jackie McGowen officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Telford United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1775 Old State Route 34, Telford, TN 37690.
