JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kay Brewer, age 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 due to Lymphoma and Melanoma. A native of Carter County, Kay was born September 9, 1938 a son of the late Paul and Lorena Presnell Brewer. In addition to his parents, Kay was also preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Brewer.
Kay retired from the Peerless Restaurant after 42 years of employment. A member of Happy Valley Baptist Church, he had also attended Grace Baptist Church for several years. Kay achieved a lifetime award as a member of the 2022 Who’s Who in Tennessee Long-term Care. Kay was an excellent gardener and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and cooking. He also liked watching NASCAR, UT Football and loved going to the beach.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Nidiffer Brewer of the home; his daughter, Robbin (Bill) Elliott of Inman, South Carolina; his son, Steven (Irene) Brewer of Chenango Forks, New York; five grandchildren, Kristin (Aaron) Baird, Katie (Justin) Crowder, Justin Brewer, Amanda Brewer and Nicole Brewer; four great grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Baylor and Brooks Baird; his sisters, Virginia Blevins, Dimple Brewer and Birdie SmithPeters; an aunt, Aline Weber; and his special friends, Craig Turner and Gary Kalogerous.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Kay Brewer will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. Active pallbearers will be Aaron Baird, Austin Baird, Justin Brewer, Justin Crowder, Gary Kalogerous, Ian Knack, Eric McHenry and Craig Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Blevins, Steve Brewer, Bill Elliott and the Grace Baptist Men’s Sunday School Class. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:50 PM on Tuesday. The family requests that face masks be worn for the service.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 138 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Kay Brewer.
We appreciate the wonderful care provided by the staff at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Kay Brewer.