JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Joseph Spear, Jr., 50, of Johnson City, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. The son of Joseph & Susan Running Spear, Joseph was born in Ohio on April 19, 1971.
Joey loved hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and uncle who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy, daughters, Hollie Spear, Sabrina Brown and Tiffany Few, son, Austin Dykes, mother, Susan Spear, brother, Jody Spear (Kristen), sister, Joleene Broyles (Jeremy), several nieces and nephews, and bonus son, Cody Ferguson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Spear, Sr.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:30 PM, with Reverend Scott Parker officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Spear family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821