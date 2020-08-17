JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Joseph L. Spear, age 71, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Spear was born March 31, 1949 in Painesville. Ohio and the son of the late Homer & Thelma Mabel Richards Spear. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Spear.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Mr. Spear was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, proudly serving his country in Vietnam. Mr. Spear retired from the V.A. Mountain Home where he was a Locksmith. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and grill master.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Spear, Johnson City; two sons, Joey Spear (Tammy), Johnson City and Jody Spear (Kristan) Jonesborough; daughter, Joleene Broyles (Jeremy) Jonesborough; grandchildren, Ethan, Lacie, Tiffany, Hollie, Sabrina, Austin, and Reed; great-grandchildren, Ember, Sophie and David; sisters, Mary Lou Testa, Limestone, Annette Cloyd, Erwin, Lynette Tyree and Judy Robinson, both of Limestone; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Malone officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Spear, Jody Spear, Jeremy Broyles, Ethan Broyles, Gary Testa and Billy Steward.
