Born March 5th, 1950 Eternal Life February 9th, 2021 Mr. Joseph “Joe” Albert Webster, was the sixth child born to the late Alfonso Webster, Sr. and Isabell Clement Webster in Spartanburg County, South Carolina (Chesnee) on March 5th, 1950. Mr. Webster entered in to eternal rest on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He joined the Gaffney Chapel CME Church in Chesnee, SC at an early age! In 1968, he graduated from Chesnee High School and attended Bethune-Cookman for one year before he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years before serving two additional years in the Reserves.
Joseph was formerly employed with the CSX Railroad Company for many years and later movedto Johnson City, TN, where he was employed at A.O. Smith for over 25 years. During this time, Joseph met his devoted wife, Regina Sams Webster. Joseph and Regina married in August 1995 and to this union were born two children; Albert Tre’von Webster and Caprisha Regina Jolynn Webster. He is the father of two daughters; Erika Shereece Burgess of Boiling Springs, SC and Dorian Jonelle Webster of Spartanburg, SC. Three lovely grandchildren; Kevin Keshaun Wade, Elijah Douglas Young, and Elise Joyce Young.
Mr. Webster is predeceased by three sisters and one brother; Mildred Webster Hernton, Pearl Webster Blanding, Evelyn Webster Grice, Alfonso Webster Jr. He is survived by one sister; Mrs.Mamie Webster Jones, his mother-in-law, Mrs. Bertha Mae Webb Swepson, and three brothers-in-law, Randall Sams, Rondall Sams, and Albert Sams. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Before Joseph gained his wings, he was in the process of retirement. He and his beloved wife, Regina, was spending time relaxing, enjoying the company of family, and beginning to plan a series of vacations. Joseph was a kind-hearted, family-orientated man, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was known for his calm demeanor, high-spirited personality, and contagious smile!
Acknowledgments
The family would like to acknowledge his loved ones, dear friends, and coworkers for their many acts of kindness shown to him through good times, during his illness, and after his peaceful transition.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday February 17, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City Tn 423-926-6013 http://www.birchette