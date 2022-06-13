JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Joseph Donald Cass, age 94, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Cass was born June 6, 1928, in Bristol, TN and the son of the late William Webster & Katherine Bunn Cass. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Cass, Jimmy Cass and Lewis Cass.
He retired from Texas Instrument as a Machinist and had worked at Raytheon.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Hunter Cass, Johnson City; daughter, Rebecca Cass Cardwell (Gene); stepsons, Tim Lewis and Chris Lewis (Michelle); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Richard Long officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Disease Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
