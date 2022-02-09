JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Joseph Cambareri, Jr. age 68, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Cambareri was born in New York, New York and the son of the late Joseph Cambareri, Sr. & Marie Coviello.
He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.
Mr. Cambareri was an avid motorcycle/Harley rider, like muscle cars and NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Cambareri, Jonesborough; children, Joseph Cambareri, III (Aileen), Anthony Cambareri (Gretchen), Neil Stockwell (Ernesto), Amy Myers (Keith) and David Stockwell (Jennifer); brothers, Rocco Cambareri, Andrew Cambareri, and Anthony Cambareri; sister, Angelina Cambareri; five grandchildren, Ryan Stearns, Gabriella Stockwell, Blake Stockwell, Taylor Stockwell and John Cambareri.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Friday, February 11, 2022, at Boones Creek Christian Church with Minister David Clark and Minister Ben Cole officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Cambareri, Anthony Cambareri, Neil Stockwell, David Stockwell, Ryan Stearns, and Keith Myers.
Memorial donations may be made to Kids Against Hunger 305 Christian Church Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615.
Condolences may be sent to the Cambareri family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.