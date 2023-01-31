JOHNSON CITY - Mr. John Robert Burnett, age 79, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on January 28, 2023.
John was born in Indiana on April 2, 1943, to the late Carl Lee and Ella Bridwell Burnett. John was raised by his loving parents on the family farm outside of McLeansboro, Illinois where he graduated from McLeansboro High School in 1962. John loved his rural life in southern Illinois growing up with his three sisters and having almost daily visits with his Grandmother Ina Hicks.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by sisters Patricia Ann, spouse Bill Hunt; Karla Jo Chappo; and best buddy & brother-in-law Bud Murphy.
John proudly served his country in the US Air Force for eight years. He was stationed in Texas; Kansas City; Ankara, Turkey and Scott AFB in Belleville, Illinois where he met his wife, Susan. John received several recognitions including Airman Of The Month and Airman Of The Year during his service. In 1970 John began working as a clerk Budd Company in Detroit, Michigan. He transferred to Johnson City in 1980 where he later retired as a supervisor for Bosch Corporation. John enjoyed listening to gospel & bluegrass music, as well as carpentry and participating in the Erwin Apple Festival and Jonesborough Days with his wife.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Susan Frillman Burnett; daughter Robin Burnett of Rome, Georgia; son Carl Burnett of Johnson City, Tennessee; beloved grandson Skyler Burnett of Johnson City, Tennessee; sister Betty Murphy of Royal Oak Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and his adorable fur-baby Miss Nina Burnett.
Shel Silverstein poem that describes John!
PUT SOMETHING IN
Draw a crazy picture,
Write a nutty poem,
Sing a mumble-gumble song, Whistle through your comb.
Do a loony-goony dance
'Cross the kitchen floor,
Put something silly in the world That ain't been there before.
His body will be donated to East Tennessee State University, per his wishes. Condolences may be sent to the Burnett family online at www.dillow-taylor.com Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821