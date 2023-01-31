JOHNSON CITY - Mr. John Robert Burnett, age 79, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on January 28, 2023.

John was born in Indiana on April 2, 1943, to the late Carl Lee and Ella Bridwell Burnett. John was raised by his loving parents on the family farm outside of McLeansboro, Illinois where he graduated from McLeansboro High School in 1962. John loved his rural life in southern Illinois growing up with his three sisters and having almost daily visits with his Grandmother Ina Hicks.

